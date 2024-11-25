Gardener shares how to easily grow popular health-boosting plant at home: 'I really want to do this'

Ginger is known to provide a variety of health benefits, and now you can grow your own using an easy hack shared by an organic gardener on Instagram.

The scoop

Ginger is great for digestion and can help provide relief from nausea, bloating, and gas. Growing your own ginger has never been easier following this hack shared by Resh Gala (@reshgala) on her Instagram page, which is dedicated to organic gardening.

The hack demonstrates that all you need to grow your own ginger is some organic ginger and a container or grow bag. First, you soak the ginger in water for around 24 hours. Gala explains that a sure sign that it's ready for planting is the appearance of lots of little whitish nubs.

The ginger can then be buried in some moistened seed starter mix and covered with cling wrap to prevent it from drying out. Once it has sprouted, the seedlings can be planted in a wide pot and put outside in a sunny spot once there is no more risk of frost. The plants can then be left to grow and harvested in nine to 10 months when the leaves start to turn brown.

How it's working

Growing your own food can be a great way to save money. Growing your own fruits, vegetables, and herbs can help ensure that you have access to healthier, better-tasting produce at just a fraction of the cost in the supermarkets.

As well as with providing healthier food, the actual act of gardening is also good for your mental and physical health. Gardening is a great way to get outside and increase your physical activity while spending time in nature, which has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety. Additionally, people who grow their own food are more likely to eat more fiber, which can help people lower their cholesterol levels and maintain a healthy weight.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

You don't even need a lot of space to take advantage of some of the benefits of growing your own food. Broccoli, spinach, collard greens, and radishes can all easily be grown in pots on a balcony, and companion planting can be a great way to save space.

What people are saying

People in the comments couldn't wait to try out this hack. One person commented: "Definitely trying this in my garden this year."

Another said: "I really want to do this, but I'm in the UK, so I'm going to experiment growing indoors, and then stick them in the greenhouse in summer."

🗣️ What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.