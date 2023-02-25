  • Home Home

Redditor reveals the best foods to grow at home if you’re trying to save money on groceries: ‘A good return on investment’

“They are also easy to grow in pots.”

by Olivia Johnson
Homegrown foods

Photo Credit: iStock

Have you leveled up as far as you can in FarmVille? Do you have dreams of tilling your own soil and picking a fresh tomato from a vine outside your window? 

There are a lot of reasons why growing your own food just makes sense. Homegrown produce is often fresher and tastier than store-bought. You also have control over the use of pesticides and other chemicals, allowing you to grow healthier food. 

It also has an added environmental benefit, since home growing is a sustainable agriculture practice in comparison to factory farms. The costs of growing your own food are lower than buying food from the grocery store, so your wallet will also thank you. 

There are emotional benefits too, as gardening can be a rewarding and relaxing hobby that increases a sense of self-sufficiency. 

This all sounds great, but starting a garden can be intimidating if you don’t know where to begin.

Not to worry — Reddit has you covered. In a thread posted in r/Frugal, one user solicited advice for home gardening, writing: “Please advise a beginner gardener on what’s worth it to grow yourself.”

Please advise a beginner gardener on what’s worth it to grow yourself
by u/MrsBeauregardless in Frugal

The thread proved to be a wealth of knowledge on the intricacies of gardening. Users from various backgrounds commented with regional tips, as well as recommendations for plants that can grow indoors nearly anywhere in the world. 

The post got tons of attention, with lots of advice in the comments. 

One user says, “Microgreens and sprouts produce a good return on investment with not much time, and can work in all climates since they can be grown indoors.” 

Another user recommends “Herbs; mint, parsley, cilantro, basil, green onion, rosemary etc. They are expensive at the supermarket and nothing beats fresh herbs for cooking. They are also easy to grow in pots.” 

A comment that got a lot of attention advises people to “Grow high-cost foods (tomatoes, peppers, spinach).”

