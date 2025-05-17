First-time electric car driver shares honest review after road trip in new BMW: 'It was amazing'

A first-time electric car driver was just too excited about their foray into the BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport to proofread. The Redditor's post to the r/BMWI4 subreddit raving about their new vehicle featured an amusing typo that caught the eyes of the community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I collected this from the depths of Cornwall 6 months ago in order to road trip it home," they began their post. "My God it was amazing."

They included a picture showcasing the sleek styling of the all-electric car.

The OP specifically praised the ride quality and the car's cabin before homing in on the "wife touchscreen." They likely meant to type "wifi touchscreen," as in their next sentence, they revealed they enjoyed having Waze on the instrument cluster for navigation.

Redditors had some fun with the OP's typo.

"How much would you pay for that feature?" one asked.

The OP quipped in return: "ALOT. It's for life. Otherwise she gets half."

Jokes aside, the i4 eDrive40 M Sport has drawn similar strong reviews from a range of sources. For fans of BMW, its upcoming line of Neue Klasse EVs is going to push the envelope even more with vehicles featuring a range of up to 570 miles and faster charging that should quell any range anxiety.

Choosing an EV comes with a number of benefits for drivers. That includes major fuel savings, a reduction in individual tailpipe pollution, and industry-low maintenance costs. Drivers can also cash in on major rebates for going all-electric.

Another way to increase the value proposition of owning an EV is to install solar panels to generate your own clean energy to charge your vehicle. If you're in the market, EnergySage is a great place to start and get free quotes and advice while connecting with trusted installers.

Research shows that collective EV adoption is better for the planet than gas-powered alternatives. A study in the Bay Area revealed that more EVs facilitate better air quality and less carbon pollution.

The styling of many EVs is another major selling point, and Redditors were full of admiration for the OP's clean vehicle.

One wrote: "Wowza! Congratulations on your shiny ride!"

"Man, this makes me really want to wash my car," another shared. "And also take lots of pics of it!"

"It's sooo glosssssy," a Redditor marveled.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.