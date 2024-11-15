Thrift shopper delighted after spying logo on shoes found at local 'free compost' site: 'They're the perfect size'

One person's trash can be another person's treasure, as one happy thrifter recently found out when they unearthed a pair of Blundstone boots at their local "free compost" site.

The delighted thrifter posted pictures of their perfect find on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They shared that the boots were by far their best find while thrifting, writing "They're the perfect size!" A new pair of Blundstone boots cost around $200, so this great find saved the original poster a ton of cash.

Thrift stores, garage sales, and compost sites can be a great place to unearth a myriad of treasures, including rare items like clothes and shoes from high-end brands, jewelry, cookware, books, furniture, and much more.









Shopping at thrift stores and other secondhand marketplaces is a great way to find gently used items at bargain prices. One thrifting champion even furnished their entire home using high-quality furnishings found while thrifting.

Thrifting these days has become much easier, as several organizations have developed online platforms where you can buy and sell items. For example, at 777 Thrift you can pick up a range of women's and children's clothes, shoes, and other apparel, and everything is capped at just $7 per item. SneakerCycle is another great online initiative where you can pick up a pair of gently used sneakers from high-quality brands at bargain prices.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Shopping at thrift stores is also good for the environment. It extends the life of products and contributes to creating a circular economy, decreasing the demand for new products and reducing manufacturing. By making fewer items, we reduce the amount of rubbish being sent to landfills.

Landfills are significant sources of heat-trapping gas pollution, and have been shown to leach harmful chemicals into the environment. These chemicals can enter waterways, harming the health of humans and wildlife.

Commenters congratulated the OP on their great find. One person wrote, "Lucky you!" Another simply replied, "Score!"

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.