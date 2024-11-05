Shopper shares unbelievable price for high-end cooking set found at thrift store: 'You are living my dream'

If you are an avid home cook, you likely have a few items you'd love to add to your kitchen. One thrifty shopper found the high-end cookware set of their dreams for a steal.

Mauviel is a cookware brand that has been in production since the 1800s. These pots and pans have stood the test of time. Just like cast iron, they have often been passed down from generation to generation.

One lucky shopper took to Reddit to show off the incredible deal they got on four pieces from the company. Shared with r/ThriftStoreHauls, the set included a large pan with a lid, a small saucepan, a colander, and a large roasting dish.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Each item alone costs over $250 new, with the roasting pan coming in at a whopping $645. The OP purchased all four items for only $65 CAD, which is around $46 USD.









While these pans are very pricey, cooks love their consistency and safety. A review on Delishably wrote, "Mauviel's copper pieces do not contain an aluminum core, and neither are they covered in Teflon or tin."

Teflon and tin are common kitchen metals that can break down over time and leech into your food. Most nonstick pans get their slippery surface from PFAS, also known as forever chemicals. While these materials may not be harmful if your cookware is used properly, there are some health concerns when pans are overheated or scratched.

Some of the risks from Teflon seem to be from a material that is no longer used, known as PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). According to Good Housekeeping, "PFOA has been associated with tumors and developmental problems in animals, and experts raised concerns about its possible effects on humans."

The American Cancer Society wrote, "PFOA and some closely related chemicals (such as PFOS) are now no longer made in the US, although they are still made in some other countries and could potentially reach US consumers in certain types of products."

Shopping secondhand is the only way to find incredible deals like this. Choosing pre-loved items can save you hundreds each year. This lucky thrift find is not only a great deal, but it has the potential to keep the OP and their family safe for generations.

Redditors were happy for this poster but couldn't help but be a little jealous.

"You are living my dream. Wow stunning," wrote one person.

Another commenter said, "Congrats on the great find."

The OP responded, saying, "The roaster was my holy grail find!!"

