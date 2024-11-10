  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after discovering hidden logo on jacket purchased at thrift store: 'That is a steal'

"I would have bought that in a heartbeat then cartwheel to my car."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"I would have bought that in a heartbeat then cartwheel to my car."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Finding high-quality brands at the thrift store can be a great way to build a luxury closet at just a fraction of the price.

One happy thrifter found this out when they found a beautiful Pendleton jacket at their local thrift store. Posting on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, the shopper proudly shared pictures of their bargain find.

"I would have bought that in a heartbeat then cartwheel to my car."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP wrote they bought the jacket for just $14.99, a steal for a jacket that would cost well over $200 brand new. 

Thrifting is a great way to save money on buying everyday and luxury items. Research has shown there is already enough clothing on the planet to dress the next six generations, but the rise of fast fashion means we are now buying more than we ever have before. 




In addition to that, we are also throwing more away because many of the textiles we buy are cheaply made and don't last. These textiles are filling up our landfills and causing dangerous chemicals to leach into the environment. 

Buying high quality items from thrift stores is a great way to extend the life of clothing that could have otherwise ended up in the landfill. High-quality garments are made to last, which reduces the amount of clothes you need to buy every year. 

Watch now: Expert explains why 'Google Street View' messaging works better than 'Google Earth' messaging

Purchasing from thrift stores also means you are buying clothes and other products at a much cheaper price, saving you lots of money at the checkout and in the long run, as you won't need to replace items every few months. 

Thrift shopping has become increasingly easier, as some stores have gone online. For example, 777thrift sells preloved women's and children's wear for just $7 an item, and SneakerCycle offers gently used or refurbished sneakers from a wide range of high-quality brands like Nike, Adidas, and Vans. 

Several of the commenters were thrilled with the OP's find, with one person commenting, "That is a steal!!!"

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🔘 Cheaper clothes 🤑

🔘 Trendier items 😎

🔘 Reduced environmental impact 🌎

🔘 I don't thrift 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another said, "I would have bought that in a heartbeat then cartwheel to my car."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x