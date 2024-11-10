Shopper thrilled after discovering hidden logo on jacket purchased at thrift store: 'That is a steal'

"I would have bought that in a heartbeat then cartwheel to my car."

Finding high-quality brands at the thrift store can be a great way to build a luxury closet at just a fraction of the price.

One happy thrifter found this out when they found a beautiful Pendleton jacket at their local thrift store. Posting on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, the shopper proudly shared pictures of their bargain find.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP wrote they bought the jacket for just $14.99, a steal for a jacket that would cost well over $200 brand new.

Thrifting is a great way to save money on buying everyday and luxury items. Research has shown there is already enough clothing on the planet to dress the next six generations, but the rise of fast fashion means we are now buying more than we ever have before.









In addition to that, we are also throwing more away because many of the textiles we buy are cheaply made and don't last. These textiles are filling up our landfills and causing dangerous chemicals to leach into the environment.

Buying high quality items from thrift stores is a great way to extend the life of clothing that could have otherwise ended up in the landfill. High-quality garments are made to last, which reduces the amount of clothes you need to buy every year.

Purchasing from thrift stores also means you are buying clothes and other products at a much cheaper price, saving you lots of money at the checkout and in the long run, as you won't need to replace items every few months.

Thrift shopping has become increasingly easier, as some stores have gone online. For example, 777thrift sells preloved women's and children's wear for just $7 an item, and SneakerCycle offers gently used or refurbished sneakers from a wide range of high-quality brands like Nike, Adidas, and Vans.

Several of the commenters were thrilled with the OP's find, with one person commenting, "That is a steal!!!"

Another said, "I would have bought that in a heartbeat then cartwheel to my car."

