Shopper shares amazing furniture find from recent trip to thrift store: 'I'm legitimately jealous'

"Gorgeous and super clean and well kept."

One survey from furniture brand Article found that American couples have an average of 72 arguments about purchasing home furnishings.

But the primary issue behind these fights is finances and how much household items cost.

One couple overcame this issue — and possibly avoided a fight — by shopping for secondhand furniture at a thrift store.

In a recent Reddit post, one woman shared photos of a Lane brand chair with an ottoman that perfectly paired with one she previously bought for them to share together.









Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I initially bought one, and my husband said I should have got both, so back we went!" she wrote in the post. "Gorgeous and super clean and well kept."

Now, the couple has two of the chairs to spend time in together as they relax and enjoy each other's company.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The original poster's thrift store discovery is an "amazing score" because brand-new Lane leather recliner/ottoman sets like this retail for several hundred dollars.

Thrift stores are perfect places to shop for recliners and other pieces of furniture that are gently used but deeply discounted and in excellent condition.

Another thrifter shared on Reddit about finding a Stressless Ekornes chair for $30. Someone else found luxury chairs for just $9 and went to r/ThriftStoreHauls to brag about it.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Beyond the cost savings, thrift store shopping is an eco-friendly way to furnish your home and keep perfectly good items out of landfills. When you think secondhand first and buy high-quality items designed to last a long time, you reduce your pollution footprint and personal contribution to global waste.

Thrift store enthusiasts loved hearing the original poster's story about finding the Lane brand chairs and offered their compliments and congratulations.

"Looks comfy," one Reddit user wrote in the comments. "Nice grab!"

A Redditor commented, "My MIL has one of these and paid a LOT for it! Congratulations!"

"I'm legitimately jealous," another Redditor wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.