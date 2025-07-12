Homeowner sparks debate about best options for kitchen appliance upgrade: 'Partly why I was considering the switch'

A broken stove sparked a heated Reddit debate among homeowners about the perks and pitfalls of gas, electric, and induction ranges.

In the post, the homeowner shared that they previously had a "very good but old dual-fuel range" that finally gave out after 20 years of use. Looking for a replacement, they turned to Reddit to ask for advice on different stove types — and commenters delivered, sharing thoughts on gas, electric, and induction ranges.

While many commenters said they preferred the familiarity of cooking with gas, others were quick to point out the many health and safety concerns with gas-powered ranges.

"Gas is lovely to cook with, but more and more research is showing it's also cancerous," one commenter wrote.

And they're not wrong. Gas stove toxins have been linked to a range of health issues, including cancers, lung disease, diabetes, decreased lung development in children, and even early death. One major study found that nearly 13% of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. can be attributed to gas stove use. In the short term, gas stove pollution can also cause symptoms like headaches, dizziness, and nausea, especially when a gas leak is present.

With that in mind, upgrading to an induction stove is a safer, cleaner alternative for your health, your home, and the planet. Induction cooktops cook food using electromagnetic energy to heat compatible cookware, avoiding the indoor air pollution associated with gas-powered cooking.

It's also more efficient: Induction cooking is up to three times more energy efficient than gas and about 10% more efficient than standard electric stoves. And because the cooktop itself doesn't get hot — only the pot or pan does — induction stoves are safer to touch than traditional electric models, which can help avoid burns.

In their original Reddit post, the homeowner claimed they "can't afford induction as a replacement." But that might not be entirely accurate.

As some commenters pointed out, homeowners in eligible states can access government incentives that make upgrading more affordable. When combined with competitively priced induction models, the switch may be more within reach than it seems.

"[For what it's worth], there are well-rated induction ranges in the $1,000 range," one commenter advised. And that's without considering government and state incentives for making the switch more affordable.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can get up to $840 for swapping to an induction or electric stove. As commenters note, these savings can go a long way in offsetting the cost of ditching gas.

"Check with your utility [company], then your county, then your state, then the federal government for rebates and tax credits to help you foot the costs," one commenter wrote, referencing these governmental perks.

But these incentives won't be around forever due to recent legislation. President Donald Trump has just signed the "Big Beautiful Bill" into law, which promises to end clean energy tax credits established by the IRA.

Government tax credits for energy-efficient home upgrades for projects like solar panels will now only be available to projects that are finished before the end of 2025, and EV credits will end on Sept. 30. Rebates like the one for induction appear to be safe for now, but if you're considering the switch, it's smart to explore your options and take full advantage of clean energy savings.

