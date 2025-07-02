The government is giving away thousands for high-tech home renovations — here's how much you can grab for a kitchen-redefining stove

You may want to make the decision soon, because the incentives may be rolled back.

Cooking in the summer can be rough, with a stove and oven heating up your whole house. But upgrading to an energy-efficient electric range or stove can help beat the heat in the kitchen.

The government is even offering game-changing rebates to make the switch a lot cheaper.

Electric induction stoves are incredibly energy efficient. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, they can boil water 20% to 40% faster than a standard gas or even electric cooktop, and they cool down quickly after cooking, making cleanup easy.

That translates to using less energy in your home, helping you to cut the cost of your energy bills.

You can save even more money with a Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate, which offers up to $840 off the cost of an induction cooktop through the Inflation Reduction Act.

In some cases, that can cover the whole cost of an appliance. If you're not in the market for a full-on kitchen renovation or are a renter, there are countertop plug-in versions as cheap as $50 that are perfect for your situation.

If you are considering any kind of induction or electric stove upgrade, you may want to make the decision sooner rather than later, because the incentives laid out by the IRA may be rolled back by the Trump administration.

That would require a Congressional act, but the clock is potentially ticking, making it a good idea to pounce on the rebates while they're available, possibly saving yourself thousands.

It's also worth considering the upgrade to induction, not just for your wallet, but for your health and the health of the planet.

Traditional gas stoves release known carcinogens, like benzene, and have been shown to cause asthma in one in eight children in the U.S.

They also release methane, one of the more powerful planet-warming gases out there, even when switched off. While it may not seem like much is coming from just one home, it all adds up over time.

Heat-trapping gases exacerbate rising global temperatures and increase the length and strength of extreme weather events. An induction stove, on the other hand, doesn't release any harmful substances.

