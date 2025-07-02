  • Home Home

The government is giving away thousands for high-tech home renovations — here's how much you can grab for a kitchen-redefining stove

You may want to make the decision soon, because the incentives may be rolled back.

by Audrey Brewer
You may want to make the decision soon, because the incentives may be rolled back.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Cooking in the summer can be rough, with a stove and oven heating up your whole house. But upgrading to an energy-efficient electric range or stove can help beat the heat in the kitchen. 

The government is even offering game-changing rebates to make the switch a lot cheaper.

Electric induction stoves are incredibly energy efficient. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, they can boil water 20% to 40% faster than a standard gas or even electric cooktop, and they cool down quickly after cooking, making cleanup easy. 

That translates to using less energy in your home, helping you to cut the cost of your energy bills

You can save even more money with a Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate, which offers up to $840 off the cost of an induction cooktop through the Inflation Reduction Act

In some cases, that can cover the whole cost of an appliance. If you're not in the market for a full-on kitchen renovation or are a renter, there are countertop plug-in versions as cheap as $50 that are perfect for your situation.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

If you are considering any kind of induction or electric stove upgrade, you may want to make the decision sooner rather than later, because the incentives laid out by the IRA may be rolled back by the Trump administration. 

That would require a Congressional act, but the clock is potentially ticking, making it a good idea to pounce on the rebates while they're available, possibly saving yourself thousands.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Got a ductless mini split? Swap your outdated remote for a smart controller to elevate your cooling experience

Klima is a smart thermostat and controller that's very different to a traditional Nest or Ecobee. It’s designed specifically for ductless heating and cooling — like room A/Cs, window A/C units, and mini split heat pumps — regardless of brand or age.

Klima helps you save on energy bills and make your life easier by automatically regulating your home’s temperature to exactly how you like it.

You can even control your A/C from your phone and monitor usage no matter where you are.

Learn more

It's also worth considering the upgrade to induction, not just for your wallet, but for your health and the health of the planet. 

Traditional gas stoves release known carcinogens, like benzene, and have been shown to cause asthma in one in eight children in the U.S. 

What factor would make you most likely to get an induction stove?

Energy savings 💰

Faster cook time ⏱️

Cleaner air when cooking 😷

Government incentives 🇺🇸

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

They also release methane, one of the more powerful planet-warming gases out there, even when switched off. While it may not seem like much is coming from just one home, it all adds up over time.

Heat-trapping gases exacerbate rising global temperatures and increase the length and strength of extreme weather events. An induction stove, on the other hand, doesn't release any harmful substances.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x