Trump signs 'Big Beautiful Bill' at Fourth of July picnic — and the repercussions for the American people could last for decades

The newly enacted law is poised to transform everything from healthcare to energy to food.

During a pageantry-filled Fourth of July event on the South Lawn of the White House, President Donald Trump signed into law the highly controversial One Big Beautiful Bill Act, capping weeks of turmoil.

The landmark legislation, which gives trillions of dollars in tax breaks to the wealthy while cutting healthcare, food assistance, and clean energy incentives, will impact nearly every aspect of American life for decades to come.

"What we've done is put everything into one bill," President Trump said during wide-ranging remarks prior to the signing.

"This is a triumph for democracy on the birthday of democracy," he added.

What's happening?

The newly enacted law, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has projected will add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years, passed both the House and Senate by razor-thin margins.

"It includes the largest tax cut in American history and the largest spending cut," President Trump said. "And yet you won't even notice it."

Now, the newly enacted law is poised to transform everything from healthcare to energy to food, as it transfers trillions of dollars from the poorest Americans to the wealthiest.

Why does the "Big Beautiful Bill" matter?

With the stroke of a pen, President Trump eliminated roughly $1 trillion from Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program. These cuts will result in more than 10 million people losing their healthcare by 2034, the CBO projected. Similarly, the "Big Beautiful Bill" canceled $186 billion in spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to Axios.

The cuts didn't stop there. Also significantly rolled back were billions of dollars in government incentives aimed at accelerating the United States' transition to a cleaner energy economy.

Consumer tax credits for electric vehicles, originally slated to last through 2032, will now end after September of this year. Similar incentives for installing solar or upgrading a home's energy efficiency will also end early, sunsetting at the end of December, according to CNBC.

Other provisions of the "Big Beautiful Bill" put at risk hundreds of billions of dollars worth of renewable energy projects that were already in the pipeline, according to Clean Investment Monitor.

Projects that previously qualified for government incentives may no longer be eligible, leaving thousands of cleaner energy projects and thousands of jobs in limbo.

What's being done about the impacts of the "Big Beautiful Bill"?

Though the "Big Beautiful Bill" has now become law, the effort to limit its most severe impacts has just begun.

With the federal government having dramatically changed course, actions taken at the state, local, and community levels are now as important as ever. By making thoughtful choices in your everyday life, you can still make a meaningful difference, regardless of the policies emerging from Washington.

For example, you can help your hungry neighbors while also reducing food waste by donating food or volunteering at a food bank.

Similarly, you can give the environment and your wallet an assist by installing solar panels, driving an EV, or taking public transit.

The signing of the "Big Beautiful Bill" into law also served as a stark reminder of the importance of elections and of making your views known at the ballot box.

Next time an election comes around, helping to get out the vote is the best way to ensure that your elected representatives accurately reflect your views and those of your community, and to hold them accountable if they don't.

