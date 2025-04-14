Shopper thrilled after finding iconic item for just $10: 'Very happy to have gotten it at that price'

A dollar here, a dollar there — it really adds up.

Don't break the bank. Thrift shopping can save you a ton of money.

A Redditor found a stunning green and gold banker's lamp on Facebook Marketplace for just $10 and shared a photo of their find to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"TEN DOLLARS on marketplace," they wrote. "I drove an hour to get it and it was worth it."

The iconic brass banker's lamp features a pull chain and an antique feel. Similar lamps retail online for anywhere from $40 to $80.

The shopper was "very happy to have gotten it at that price," they said. "I've seen them at $50 usually and in a worse condition."

Shopping at thrift stores is a great way to save money. From furniture and appliances to clothing and accessories, these shops have it all and for a fraction of the price.

A dollar here, a dollar there — it really adds up. Thrift shoppers can save "an average of $1,760 per year by purchasing secondhand," according to Capital One Shopping.

Thrift shopping is better for the environment too. Every year, hundreds of millions of tons of perfectly good furniture, clothing, and appliances are sent to landfills, where they'll sit for thousands of years. Think twice before you toss something you could donate to your local consignment store.

Donating your old stuff and shopping secondhand can help prolong the lifespan of items, preventing them from meeting an early demise in the dump, and conserve valuable resources, such as water, while reducing production emissions by lowering demand.

Check out your local thrift store. You may just find your "white whale."

Many commenters had found banker's lamps at their local thrift stores and were just as excited.

"Yessss!! I got one at a thrift store a few months ago for $10 as well," one commenter wrote.

"I might still have mine I got from a thrift store as well," another user said. "I might have gotten it for $6."

