Shopper nabs unbelievable item from shelf at Goodwill: 'I would absolutely be in love'

For one thrift shopper, the fourth time's the charm — they found their "white whale" wishlist item on just their fourth visit to Goodwill.

A Redditor shared their thrift store success story to r/ThriftStoreHauls. "I started going to goodwill once a week," they wrote. "I've only been three times weekly so far. Earlier this week I was telling a friend that my white whale is enameled Le Creuset. Well, I found it tonight! I was thrilled!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Inspired by Captain Ahab's obsession with Moby Dick, a "white whale" is a thrifting term that refers to a shopper's most sought-after item. White whales are usually hard to find, so it's a big moment when it finally falls into a thrifter's lap.

For example, another thrifter found their white whale in the form of a vintage Johnson Carper bedroom three-piece set for just $150.

The enameled Le Creuset Alpine Wood Handle Fry Pan was just $4.99 at the thrift store, but it retails for $230 on Le Creuset's online shop.

They saved hundreds of dollars by shopping secondhand. Although finding white whales at the thrift store is uncommon, great deals and big savings aren't.

According to Coupon Follow, the average thrift store shopper saves $1,760 each year in comparison to those only buying new. You might just find a hidden surprise in your thrift haul, too, like the shopper who discovered the ring they bought was set with real rubies.

Not only will shopping secondhand save you money, but it'll help the planet, too.

Overconsumption is becoming a big problem. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 12.1 million tons of furniture were landfilled in 2018. That number doesn't even include appliances, like toasters and refrigerators, which added another 2.7 million tons of waste. Meanwhile, millions of tons of textiles wind up in the dump (and outside of it) each year.

By donating your old stuff and by shopping at thrift stores, you help reduce the amount of waste entering landfills.

Commenters congratulated OP on their thrift store score.

"Beautiful find," one user wrote. "Congratulations! May it serve you well for many years to come."

"I bet you were so giddy when you saw it," another Redditor said. " ... I would absolutely be in love."

"That certainly is thrilling!" a third commenter agreed.

