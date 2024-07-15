Mom shares simple hack to make your stove vents look brand new with single household ingredient: 'Pretty much like new'

"This is such an easy and nontoxic way to clean."

Is your range hood screen looking a little worse for wear?

The mother of seven behind the YouTube channel Large Family Rural Living (@largefamilyruralliving7434) has a simple, nontoxic hack that will have it looking spotless in no time.

The scoop

In the video, Large Family Rural Living shares her easy method.

She starts bringing a pot of water to a boil and adding a half-cup of baking soda.

Then, she slides the dirty range hood screen into the pot, puts the lid back on, and lets it sit for just one minute. Already, there's a noticeable difference.

After four minutes and using tongs to safely remove the screen, the transformation is incredible.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Wow, look at that!" Large Family Rural Living exclaims in the video. "Pretty much like new."

The caption sums it up nicely: "This is such an easy and non toxic way to clean the aluminum screen on a stove vent fan hood filter. The sticky, oily buildup from cooking on the stove is hard to get off, but boiling it with baking soda in water does the trick."

How it's working

Not only does this hack save you time and elbow grease, but it also keeps harmful chemicals out of your home. Baking soda is a natural, affordable alternative to harsh cleaning products.

By using ingredients you likely already have on hand, you'll save money and reduce plastic waste from disposable cleaners. Plus, you can feel good knowing you're not releasing toxic fumes into the air you breathe.

In fact, there are cheap alternatives to many popular cleaning products that can both save money and reduce plastic usage around the home while being just as effective and often safer. From cleaning car headlights with a lemon to turning an old broom into a DIY mop, get creative with natural cleaning products to slash your plastic use and keep your wallet heavy.

What people are saying

People are loving this simple yet effective cleaning solution. Comments on the video echo the enthusiasm.

"Nice little hack. Hot water is good for so many things. Thanks," one said.

"Very helpful," another person added.

It's clear this trick is a winner for your wallet, your health, and the planet. Give it a try next time your range hood needs a refresh. Your future self will thank you.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.