Home gardener shares hack that could save you money on grocery bills: 'Great information'

by Rachel Rear
"My husband is going to make me stop following you."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Baked, fried, mashed, or any other way — people love potatoes. One TikToker shared a gardening hack to avoid letting frost destroy new potato plants.

The scoop

Most potatoes can survive a light frost, but one below 30 degrees Fahrenheit can damage or kill new potato vines and leaves, according to Epic Gardening. That's why most gardeners wait until the threat of frost is over in their plant hardiness zone to plant potatoes. 

@saltyacresnc Planting potatoes in containers so that we can start them early! #garden #potato #growyourownfood ♬ original sound - Salty Acres

TikTok creator Collin (@saltyacresnc) posted a video for the 580,000 followers of his nursery's account, detailing how people can use plastic mineral containers to plant potatoes weeks before they can go in the ground.

"Planting potatoes in containers so we can start them early," Collin said. This method allows gardeners to plant up to 30 days sooner. 

He teaches viewers to use mineral tubs like the ones used for salt for livestock. "They ain't gotta be in good shape," he says. Some of his tubs have cracks, but it doesn't matter. 

Then, he says: "Drill you some holes in the bottom. That way you got you some drainage."

He shows how to put four inches of soil at the bottom and plant five to six potatoes in each tub. His soil mix is one he's had great success with for potatoes: peat moss, pine bark mulch, and Black Kow cow manure compost. 

Then, he says, gardeners should cover the potatoes with two inches of soil and add two more every two weeks until the tub is full. Since they're in these plastic tubs, you can cover them with a tarp to protect the plants on any night that threatens a frost.

How it's helping

Home gardeners are always looking for ways to extend their growing seasons, using indoor contraptions, blankets, and other things.

This and other hacks might encourage more people to try their hand at developing a green thumb

Gardening has benefits beyond saving money on groceries. Research shows that taking up gardening betters a person's physical health by increasing physical activity and fiber intake.

There are also psychological benefits to gardening in a community setting. Community gardeners report higher levels of well-being and lower stress than non-gardeners.

But whether home gardening or community gardening, more green space is always good for the environment.

What everyone's saying

Collin and his nursery have a lot of fans on TikTok — this video had 140 comments.

"Thanks! Great information!" one user wrote.

Another said this method is the only way they can "somehow save them from the fire ants."

"My husband is going to make me stop following you because of all the extra projects we end up doing!" someone else joked.

Collin replied, "Wait til he finds out we sell plants!"

x