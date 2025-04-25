Gardener shares simple technique for making your plants grow extra large: 'Good to know'

"Thank you for the tip."

This TikTok technique will have your herbs growing extra large, and it only takes a few seconds.

The scoop

TikTok gardener Jessica (@fromdreamtoseed) demonstrated a pruning technique that'll encourage your herbs to grow out, rather than up.

"This is a new rosemary plant and instead of growing really tall like this, I want it to be a little more round and bushy," she says. "To do that, I'm gonna come down this main stem and I'm gonna find a place where you can see these new little sprouts kind of coming out at an angle … make a cut right above this little junction."

By cutting off the main stem, the plant can dedicate more energy to growing the two smaller, angled shoots, creating a bushier appearance. Don't get greedy — cutting too far down the main stem can have the opposite effect and hinder your plant's growth.

This trick works on all sorts of herbs, like lavender, basil, mint, and sage.

How it's working

Growing your own food is a great way to save money on groceries. Why bother with pricey store-bought produce when fresh fruits and veggies are just outside your door?

Gardening is not only good for your wallet, but for your mental and physical health, too.

Spending a few hours a week in the garden lowers stress levels, increases feelings of happiness, and reduces the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and dementia.

Whether it's a community garden, a raised bed in the backyard, or a pot on the patio, gardening helps keep you healthy and happy. Even if you have limited space, don't fret — many plants, like peppers, tomatoes, and strawberries, do very well in pots.

Not known for your green thumb? Herbs are a good place to start. They don't need a lot of room, are relatively easy to grow, and can just as easily be incorporated into a delicious dinner or drink.

What people are saying

TikTokers couldn't wait to try this trick out on their own plants.

"I want to do this on some lavender! Didn't think of it! Thanks," a user commented.

Another said, "Thank you for the tip, new gardener here!!"

"Good to know! Thank you," a third wrote.

