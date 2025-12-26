Homeowner shares nightmare experience with aggressive neighbor: 'I'm so scared and stressed'

A Redditor faced challenges with an aggressive neighbor recently, and they looked to the community at r/BadNeighbors for advice.

The poster detailed how new neighbors have been ignoring property lines, parking trucks and leaving garbage on what they considered their side of the line. Attempts to reconcile the situation allegedly escalated to the neighbors dishing out verbal abuse.

"I'm so scared and stressed about all this situation and both my fragile parents too since I work as a caretaker 24h a day and I only come back home once a week; I'm afraid they might take advantage of all of this and I'm afraid to go home without being nagged and offended verbally," the original poster wrote.

Neighbors disrespecting property lines can lead to all sorts of friction, especially when it comes to managing a clean, natural space. Bad neighbors have even used the gardens and lawns of others as dumping sites, which could pose health risks to those nearby.

This kind of behavior is more than a mere eyesore and annoyance. Piling up litter can be a safety hazard to animals, who can become entangled in and choke on plastic items in waste piles. The wrong kind of trash can also attract predators, which increases the risk of a dangerous encounter with humans.

Luckily, other neighbors have had issues with the same types of people, meaning there's potential for some collective action. Reddit commenters were united in supporting the original poster against their problematic neighbor.

"If you already have the survey and such done, call the police," one community member replied.

"Maybe in conjunction with the other neighbors. If they continue to use it, it can become theirs. Make them stop."

"Build that fence! The police aren't always going to be around to keep your bad neighbors in control — you need a physical barrier to protect what's yours when you aren't around to do it yourself," another wrote.

