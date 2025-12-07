Homeowner outraged over neighbor's 'petty' actions: 'Tomorrow we're getting security cameras'

"We've done nothing to warrant this."

One Australian homeowner has witnessed unusual trash behavior on their street, leading to what some might call trash wars.

A Reddit user shared on the r/neighborsfromh*** subreddit their perspective of the escalating trash war after living in their neighborhood for a decade.

It all started when the homeowner and their husband moved old baby furniture and other trash items found on their lawn to a pile of furniture across the street for curbside pickup, assuming it was their neighbors who recently had a baby. The couple had previously done the same with their old furniture on the curb beside their own house.

A month later, the original poster came home to find a high chair and a box of metal screws on their lawn. Annoyed, they tossed the box in the trash, and the poster's husband threw the high chair across the street in frustration.

After putting their one-year-old to sleep, the OP spotted a trash bag of "rubbish" on their curb. "How petty can people be?'" they wrote. "We've done nothing to warrant this."

"Tomorrow we're getting security cameras," they decided. "I'm so worried that this is going to escalate into something that doesn't need to happen."

Having issues with neighbors is unfortunately common. Recent stories of bad neighbors have included drunk litter parties, neighbors cutting down trees without permission, and HOAs forcing homeowners to remove solar panels years after installation, all of which delay progress toward a cleaner, cooler planet.

For those like the original Reddit poster struggling with trash wars, the repercussions of such behavior are real. Litter can be mistaken for food and consumed by or trap wildlife, or can enter waterways and soil, polluting them and making its way into the food chain. Always remember to reduce, reuse, and recycle your trash.

However, most people can be reasonable with open communication and problem-solving before conflicts arise. If you interact with a bad apple, documenting evidence and involving an objective third party can help resolve the issues properly.

Commenters on the post shared their frustration with the original poster amid their trash war.

"Omg that's maddening. Cameras are a good call, at least you'll have proof before it escalates," one commented. "Keep cool and don't engage with whoever's doing it, let the footage speak for itself."

One user shared an idea: "Motion activated sprinkler????"

"Never underestimate how clueless humans can be," another observed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.