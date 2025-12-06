Frustrated homeowner catches neighbor red-handed after discovering disturbing objects in yard: 'It's considered illegal'

This takes "bad neighbor" to the next level.

Some people luck out and live next door to kind, helpful folks who make the area feel like a real community, and others, sadly, end up living among nuisance neighbors. The r/neighborsfromhell subreddit is filled with neighborhood sins, from minor misdemeanors to much more serious crimes.

One Reddit user posted a rant about their neighbors dumping trash in their yard. "It's like they're treating our space as free garbage disposal," they remarked about the anonymous litterers, who had left a large cardboard box and a rusted clothes horse in the poster's garden.

Upon further inspection, the original poster recognized that the address on the cardboard box belonged to a specific neighbor. When the Redditor confronted them, the neighbors reacted "sarcastically and dismissively," according to the post.

If the littering continues, the natural beauty of the poster's garden will be damaged, and it could potentially even lower the house price.

Litter isn't just unsightly; it also can harm human health and put the lives of pets and wildlife at risk. From mice trapped in soda bottles to ducks choking on plastic beer can rings, the impact of these littering neighbors extends beyond just this Reddit poster.

It can be frustrating to see others being so thoughtless and illegally dumping trash instead of disposing of it properly, but even more so if that garbage ends up in your own backyard.

Difficult neighbors can have a huge impact on the local area and often cause issues for homeowners trying to adopt climate-friendly home solutions, such as installing solar panels.

Reddit commenters had a lot to say about the issue and offered a whole host of solutions ranging from helpful to utterly ridiculous.

"It's considered illegal dumping which they could be issued a large fine for doing by the local town," one user said.

Someone else suggested: "Try to put up a sign and say 'we have you on camera.' It will spook them."

