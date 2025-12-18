  • Home Home

Homeowner distraught over aggressive neighbor's destructive acts: 'I feel like I can't just live in peace'

"I'm so, so tired of this."

by Simon Sage
One Redditor has had a hard time building an eco-friendly yard in the face of a bad neighbor and went to r/BadNeighbors for advice.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor has had a hard time building an eco-friendly yard in the face of an aggressive neighbor and went to the community at r/BadNeighbors for advice. 

She proceeded to document how the neighbor had cut down trees and shrubs on her side of the property line, sprayed herbicides and pesticides that drifted into her yard, left anonymous complaints with city hall, and crossed into her yard and began pulling out her black-eyed Susans and morning glories.

The final straw was an incident where the neighbor's grandson started using machinery to clear out wildflowers on the original poster's side. This escalated to the neighbor's son making violent threats to the original poster's husband. 

"I'm so, so tired of this. I feel like I can't just live in peace," wrote the original poster. "Every summer it's another drama. I love my garden, I love the ecosystem we've built, and I love our home. But I'm exhausted."

Neighbors can be a major challenge when trying to build an environmentally balanced yard. Other bad neighbors have aggressively cut mature trees, polluted areas with trash, and destroyed rosebushes

The original poster was proud of being able to attract goldfinches, wrens, and butterflies to the area with native plants. Pollinators like butterflies are especially vulnerable while also being vital to supporting food crops. 


The Reddit community had a wealth of advice for dealing with an aggressive neighbor. 

"Install cameras along the fence line showing the top of the fence and along both sides of it - signs saying 'smile, you're on camera' add a nice touch too," suggested one commenter. "Plant whatever you want inside that fence line and use whatever natural treatments you want."

"I love a good front fence. Protect that garden and fence it! Even a simple dyi wooden fence will work. Use recycled wood!" replied another community member. 

x