Frustrated homeowner shares nightmare situation with neighbor: 'It makes the whole neighborhood look bad'

A frustrated homeowner took to Reddit to vent about a neighbor whose yard has turned into a full-blown landfill — and the post is striking a chord with others who've faced similar battles for clean, livable spaces.

In the r/Homeowners thread, the user described picking up trash multiple times a week after it blew over from next door.

"I'm not exaggerating when I say their driveway and property is a landfill," they wrote. "Garbage everywhere! Cans, bottles, bags, anything you can think of." The poster added that overflowing trash bins and ripped garbage bags have attracted stray animals, leaving them worried about rodents.

The homeowner explained that they can't yet afford a fence, leaving them no barrier from the debris. "Sometimes I use a broom and sweep all the garbage from my driveway back to theirs … but it makes no difference. It just comes back over."

Other Redditors quickly weighed in, urging the poster to report the situation to city authorities. "Surely, they're in violation of some local ordinance," one commenter advised. Another shared that their city uses SeeClickFix, a tool that allows residents to submit anonymous reports about property and sanitation issues.

Beyond the immediate frustration, this kind of neglect can have real consequences — for both neighbors and the environment. Accumulated trash can block storm drains, attract pests, and release harmful chemicals as it breaks down. It can also discourage residents from adopting eco-friendly upgrades such as rain gardens or composting, since poorly maintained yards can make collective sustainability efforts harder to achieve.

Experts say that local reporting tools, neighborhood cleanup programs, and community mediation services can all help homeowners navigate these situations without escalating conflict. Some cities even provide small grants or resources to help residents install fencing or shared waste solutions that keep properties tidy and reduce litter spread.

As one commenter put it: "It makes the whole neighborhood look bad."

This Redditor's story shows that small acts of care for our shared spaces can make a big difference in keeping neighborhoods — and the planet — cleaner for everyone.

