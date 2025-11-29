Homeowner outraged after discovering neighbor's destructive act: 'Bullying his way through this'

A Reddit user shared their experience with a neighborhood "bully" who tore down their 40-year-old rosebush without so much as a warning.

In the post, the California homeowner explained that the neighbor planned to replace the chain-link fence between their properties. The new fence would be a steel-and-concrete wall.

However, the poster's wife later noticed that the workers constructing the wall had "demolished" her 40-year-old rose bush. The poster said the rosebush was on his property, though he acknowledged that some roots may have spread into the neighbor's.

Since the neighbor didn't ask, the couple was blindsided by losing the bush. The next day, he told the homeowners they would need to remove the bushes near the wall. Some of them were of the flowering variety, which attract pollinators — the insects we rely on for our food supply and biodiversity.

The poster felt the situation was intentional, with the man assuming that since the construction had started, he wouldn't object. "It feels like he's bullying his way through this and hoping we don't raise a fuss," they wrote.

Unfortunately, uncooperative neighbors can make it difficult to implement landscaping or home upgrades. And, it may be challenging to get them to agree to your eco-friendly suggestions or stop them from doing things you don't like.

For example, one person had a neighbor call code compliance over a yard rewilding project (but luckily, the inspector approved the design). Another new homeowner found that their neighbor had cut down trees and put up a new fence across property lines without permission.

To prevent these situations, Exploring Therapy suggested aiming for strong communication and building relationships. Try interacting with your neighbors on a more personal level and share your home-related wants and needs when necessary.

Additionally, you should be willing to communicate in advance, per Better Homes & Gardens. Give your neighbors a fair warning before installing a fence, renovating your home, or hosting a big party.

Several commenters were disturbed by the neighbor's actions, encouraging the homeowners to act quickly.

"Contact city hall. Make the work stop until a proper survey is completed," one wrote.

"The law requires a 30-day written notice, cost-sharing has a reasonable cost limitation, you have the right to approve/not approve of design," another commented, referring to California law. "AND the neighbor trespassed on your property."

A third person said: "I'd be calling codes and the police as soon as I saw the rosebush was gone."

