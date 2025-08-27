Homeowner shares jaw-dropping video of 3-year backyard transformation: 'Absolutely gorgeous'

"I thought the before was the after until I saw the after."

All homeowners aspire to have a beautiful yard that leaves jaws on the floor. But one TikToker took their yard transformation to another level.

TikTok creator Leah Schaughency (@leahschaughency) posted a short video showcasing her stunning three-year backyard transformation.

In the first half of the video, Leah shows what her yard looked like three years ago. The yard was beautiful to begin with, as Leah had a nice stone walkway over natural mulch with plants on either side.

But in the second half of the video, when Leah fast-forwards to the present day, her yard looks like an oasis. The surrounding plants have grown to full potential, with grass growing in parts of the mulch, giving the yard a magical feel as Leah walks through her pathway.

The comments section was in awe of Leah's hard work.

"The after is absolutely gorgeous," one user commented.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Another user added, "I thought the before was the after until I saw the after."

Leah's video serves as an inspiring reminder that rethinking our outdoor spaces can yield amazing personal and environmental benefits. This is especially the case when moving away from traditional monoculture lawns.

Natural lawns, once established with plants and grass native to your area, are resilient and require far less time, effort, and energy to maintain. For homeowners, this translates to significant cost savings.

Native plants also support local ecosystems by providing essential food and habitat for pollinators, birds, and beneficial insects. Natural yards improve soil health and reduce runoff, making your property more climate-resilient.

Ready to turn Leah's inspiration into action? This guide to upgrading your lawn walks you through how to transform your outdoor space with options that fit every lifestyle and budget. Whether you envision a complete rewilding or want to start small, this guide has the tools to help you get there.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.