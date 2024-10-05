Proud parent shares stunning photo of backyard transformation: 'A shame to see these giant, sterile, monoculture lawns'

The yard displays one of the major benefits of growing native plants.

One proud North Carolina Redditor recently showed off their gorgeous garden of native plants, with their young child in the photo demonstrating just how big the plants are.

"Our backyard this summer," said the original poster, sharing a photo. "The horseweed and dog fennel is probably eight feet tall now."

The photo shows a blond toddler running down a mowed grass-and-clover path between two tall rows of mixed vegetation. The horseweed and dog fennel mentioned by the OP are both native to the U.S.

According to the poster, the yard displays one of the major benefits of growing native plants: It's low maintenance.

"Bushhogged in January and have otherwise left it alone aside from maintaining a few walking paths and hand-weeding stuff I didn't want, like Callery pears and ragweed," said the OP.

Removing those invasive species really gave the wanted native plants a chance to flourish.

"So great to see a yard that kids can explore and learn in," one Reddit user commented. "It's such a shame to see these giant, sterile, monoculture lawns with little to enjoy for children or adults."

Being easy to grow is a major reason to choose native plants but not the only one. Because they're adapted to the local climate, they don't need heavy watering — just the natural rainfall in most cases. Plus, they provide food and shelter for wildlife like pollinators and birds.

One commenter worried that some unwanted wildlife might creep in.

"Serious question. What do you do for ticks?" they asked.

"I thought they were going to be more of an issue, but we haven't had any this summer," said the OP. "I think our flock of 20-ish chickens (and one guinea) ate them all this spring when everything was much shorter."

If you'd like to make your own yard a lush oasis like the one this homeowner constructed, check out The Cool Down's guide to rewilding your yard. Even if you only set aside part of your yard for rewilding, you'll enjoy the benefits of reduced costs and maintenance.

