Church's makeshift rooftop garden is so much more than an oasis: 'It really is all about community'

Food insecurity exists across the globe and can often leave vulnerable populations not only without the meals they need, but existing food assistance programs may not always encompass fresh fruits and vegetables that contribute to a balanced diet and proper nutrition.

A community rooftop garden in New York, started in 2011, is bridging one gap in food assistance programs.

A collaboration by Metro Baptist Church, Rauschenbusch Metro Ministries, Clinton Housing Development Corporation, and MCCNY Charities has created the Hell's Kitchen Food Project, where volunteers are bringing to life tons of fresh food, which is given out at the church's biweekly food pantry.

"The purpose of the farm is to build community and food literacy," Chrisaleen Ciro, food justice coordinator of Rauschenbusch Metro Ministries, told Inside Climate News.

Gardening is shown to have a plethora of health benefits, from getting people outside to participating in meaningful activity. Plus, by growing your own food, you know exactly where your produce is coming from.

Another benefit of the New York rooftop garden is that a study showed how people who used community gardens had increased optimism and decreased stress compared to at-home gardeners and non-gardeners.

In just one Saturday run of the food distribution program, 280 families are provided with food. Instead of just showing up and being given a bag of food, they work their way through the church basement picking out their ingredients.

One volunteer talked about the breadth of options the Metro Baptist Church's food program offers and how the benefits expand beyond just health consciousness. "There is dignity in choice. We don't want to give them sardines if they don't want sardines," Kristen Pietropoli said, per Inside Climate News. "It really is all about community," she added.

In light of recent changes addressed in the Trump administration's Big Beautiful Bill, many people across the country may face the loss of government-assisted food programs. Despite these changes, the Hell's Kitchen Food Project aims to continue serving families, with plans to grow.

"The dream … is to have multiple sites and to build more relationships with other community organizations," Ciro told Inside Climate News.

