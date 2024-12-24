Outraged driver captures ridiculous scene of rolling billboard on the highway: 'This should be illegal'



Drivers are already distracted enough — whether it's FOMO around a text on their phone or the hundreds of things running through their minds daily. Blinding advertisements from the back of a truck's LED billboard should not be added to the list.

Yet, one Redditor shared those blatantly dangerous visuals with the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They said the extremely bright advertisements were on the back of an AT&T Fiber truck, and shared multiple pictures of the scene. This isn't the first time a truck has been spotted doing this, but the fact that it was at night and so strikingly bright made it egregious.

"This crap should be illegal on the road at night," one Redditor commented. To that, many other users asserted it was indeed illegal, especially on a moving vehicle's rear while not backing up. A commenter urged the original poster to "call the police on that" and pointed out that "most states have laws on how much light can be emitted from the rear of a vehicle."

Beyond the safety concerns, placing a flashy billboard on a corporate truck contributes to a culture already promoting rampant overconsumption. Ads show up everywhere nowadays, and in far greater numbers than in the past, as University of Southern California researchers documented. Their ubiquitous nature is linked to making us all unhappier, per a study from the University of Warwick reported by the Harvard Business Review.

That can ruin a pleasant day at the beach, intrude into a trip to the public restroom, and even make an unwanted appearance in your fortune cookie. The end result is more and more consumption, which puts a strain on the planet and eventually adds more and more trash to methane-producing landfills.

Of course, in this example, the billboard was so bright that the visual aspect posed an even bigger problem for the Reddit community.

"This is way too dangerous to be on the roads," a Redditor observed before adding "you can't even see."

Another commenter thought the original poster was underselling the frustrating nature of the truck and said it was in the "wrong sub." They suggested it belonged in "majorly infuriating" instead.

