Customer shares photo of dystopian sight found in restaurant bathroom : 'Slowly engulfing our lives'

In the movie "Wedding Crashers," Isla Fisher's clingy and obsessive character warns her love interest, played by Vince Vaughn, to never leave her. "I'd find you," she promises with wild eyes and laughter — all while he's sitting on the toilet. Welcome to the world of advertising.

A Redditor went to r/ABoringDystopia, a subreddit designed to chronicle how advanced capitalist society is dystopian and boring, to share what they found in a restaurant bathroom that left people fuming.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo reveals a sink faucet with a built-in digital advertising display. The company, Faucet Impressions, boasts ad space for sale with a phone number.

The advertising world is lucrative, and the target audience is you.

Advertisers can find you at home with junk mail, commercials, and product placement in our favorite shows. They can find you through your phone with targeted ads and texts. They'll find you on the road with billboards and banner ads. They'll find you on the beach with boat ads. They're even sneaking ads into our food.

An article on Siteefy, updated this year, reported that the average person sees 10,000 ads per day.

According to Insider Intelligence, global media ad spending will surpass $1 trillion in 2024. It's an eye-popping amount of money — especially since the sole purpose of advertising is to drive consumption to make a return.

Advertising can negatively affect our mental health. The Harvard Business Review found that increased advertising in an area is significantly correlated with decreased happiness among residents.

Try doing things that benefit your mental health like gardening and spending time in nature, which are calming and can reduce stress. The environment then benefits from our connection to it.

Many were rightfully agitated by the post.

"Slowly engulfing our lives," a Redditor commented.

"Please watch this 15 second ad to dispense toilet paper," another joked ominously.

"The idea of being left alone with your thoughts is by now considered wasteful of time," said a third.

