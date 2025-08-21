Pet owner warned after sharing plans for questionable backyard renovation: '[You] will never wash the smell out of it'

A Redditor recently asked r/landscaping for its thoughts on using artificial turf instead of sod in Phoenix. The pushback was fierce.

"We have never had turf before, but that seems like the popular choice for many homes in the area," wrote the original poster. "It can be hard/impossible to keep a green lawn with our heat. We are also trying to be water wise acknowledging we live in the desert, but we have two beagles and I am concerned about turf being hot, showing wear, and have heard that it will smell if our dogs pee on it."

Artificial turf not only gets dangerously hot and absorbs pet urine, as the OP mentioned; it's also outrageously expensive. The argument that artificial turf is maintenance-free doesn't hold up either. Plants and weeds will overtake fake lawns over time.

Fake lawns also introduce loads of environmental risks. These include plastics and forever chemicals leaching into the soil. Some jurisdictions tried to incentivize the use of plastic turf as a means of water conservation, but the additional risks had them backpedaling.

Droughts are becoming more frequent and intense, but all-natural lawns can stay healthy and beautiful in those conditions. Native plants have evolved to thrive with local rainfall patterns. These plants from arid climates can do perfectly well with little rainfall, which also cuts down on maintenance and utility costs compared with thirstier plants.

Reddit commenters were unanimous in their opposition to artificial turf.

"Instead of sod or artificial turf, you could consider landscaping/xeriscaping with native plants that can handle your soil and weather conditions," said one community member.

"Dogs will piss on it and u will never wash the smell out of it. My neighbors have it and its so ugly and cheap looking," said the top-voted reply.

