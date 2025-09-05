  • Home Home

Homeowner issues warning about little-known danger of common landscaping product: 'Please be aware'

by Audrey Brewer
A homeowner regretted her decision to go with artificial turf after a painful experience on a hot day.

On Facebook, a woman named Katie posted her warning in a gardening group, writing, "for those with fake grass (or thinking of getting it), please be aware it can get extremely hot. Unlike real grass, it can actually burn the soles of your feet - so is particularly dangerous for little ones and pets."

She added they are in the process of removing the fake grass, but the patch that remained "burned the soles of my feet the other day" while walking across it.

AstroTurf has earned a reputation for retaining heat and has been shown to cause heat-induced illnesses in children and adults, like dehydration, heatstroke, and blisters, according to the Virginia Department of Health

The Washington Post reported that on a 94-degree day in Virginia, the artificial turf came in at 142 degrees, significantly hotter than nearby grass and asphalt. Once temperatures reach above 120 degrees, they noted many schools and playgrounds limit activity, meaning the expensive installation of fake turf goes to waste since it goes unused. 

There are also additional costs associated with water to cool the surfaces, which is also a waste when you consider that fake turf has been touted as beneficial to the environment, requiring no water.

Artificial turf also has raised concerns when it comes to the plastics that make up the fake blades of grass. These fake lawns shed microplastics and PFAS, aka "forever chemicals," into the soil and water. A study from last year showed that athletes who played on fake grass had a greater risk of being exposed to PFAS, which have been linked to cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, and an increased risk of asthma, among other potential risks.

To avoid these potential hazards, it's best to plant a natural lawn, which requires less maintenance than artificial or even monoculture lawns. Natural lawns prioritize native plants suited for the environment, which helps manage soil health, pest control, and water retention better than traditional lawns.

People in the comments of Katie's post agreed that the artificial turf wasn't worth the supposed benefits.

"You have to water it before you or your pets can walk on it in summer sun. More work than it's worth," one person wrote. 

Another added, "I've had several arguments with gardening companies who sell fake grass about this very subject. All they seem to care about are sales."

