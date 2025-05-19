Experts issues warning about popular yard trend sweeping through neighborhoods: 'Really happy I heard this before I [did] my backyard'

"There are so many problems … and I will gladly name several of them."

TikTok is amazing for life hacks and gardening tricks, but one sustainable landscaper used the platform to sound off about the many downsides of artificial turf.

A user asked Daryl (@yardfarmer) about "astroturf," a name commonly used for "artificial turf" that stems from the trademarked company AstroTurf. Unsurprisingly, she had a lot to say and was firmly opposed to the synthetic grass.

Like landscaping fabric, artificial turf contains plastic and petroleum-derived polymers. As noted by the New York State Department of Health, its base is made from "crumb rubber," sourced from "used tires, flexible plastic pellets," and "rubber-coated sand."

"No. Absolutely not," Daryl said, addressing a question about whether artificial turf "would also work technically" for an unspecified application.

"There are so many problems with artificial turf, and I will gladly name several of them," she added.

Daryl pointed out that artificial turf is plastic made from "literal fossil fuels." She said that between manufacturing, shipping, and taking up space in landfills, artificial turf is orders of magnitude worse for the environment than a "regular-a** lawn," which she added she "would not recommend."

At that point in the clip, text on the screen advocated for upgrading to a natural lawn, citing the benefits of rewilding your yard. "Low water low mow lawns with native plants are the move!" it read.

Daryl's second point involved artificial turf's tendency to absorb heat, also known as the "heat island effect."

"It's not just bad for the environment. It's bad for your environment," she continued, providing a third reason. The TikToker explained that artificial turf "starves the soil" it sits on, contaminates land with microplastics, and impedes growth in general.

General health risks were Daryl's fourth concern, and she noted that artificial turf is linked to a higher rate of staph infections. "Listen, I looked," the creator said of her search for "studies that had anything good to say" about the synthetic grass. "Guess who paid for the studies. Guess. I dare you," she added, suggesting that the information she found was funded by artificial turf manufacturers.

Daryl clarified that users with artificial turf didn't need to send it to a landfill and that her perspective was intended for anyone "in the market."

Many commenters on the video agreed with Daryl. One former high school athlete described playing on artificial turf as "horrid." Another person said that finding matching turf for maintenance was a common headache.

Users were grateful for the advice, with several stating that the clip discouraged them from choosing artificial turf. "Wow! I'm really happy I heard this before I turfed my backyard," one said.

Others were inspired to explore native plants and a natural lawn. "I think I'll do a partial clover lawn for the dog, mulch dog run, and xeriscape the front yard," another replied.

