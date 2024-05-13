Photo shows savvy hack to save money on gift wrap: 'Cuter than Christmas wrapping paper'

Each year, Americans spend $2.6 billion on gift wrap, and of that wrapping paper, millions of pounds end up rotting in landfills.

A post in the r/lifehacks community amazed Redditors by showing a genius way to get creative gift wrapping. Instead of purchasing new wrapping paper, the original poster saved money by repurposing outdated calendars.

Redditors were impressed with the results and excited to see an eco-friendly alternative to store-bought wrapping paper.

"Cuter than Christmas wrapping paper," commented one user.

"I always use leftover comic-book pages as wrapping paper," wrote another Redditor.

Purchasing paper at the store not only encourages increased spending but also creates a significant amount of waste.

Each year, Americans spend $2.6 billion on gift wrap, according to American University Magazine, and of that wrapping paper, millions of pounds end up rotting in landfills. When discarded wrapping paper sits in landfills, it releases heat-trapping gases into the air that contribute to the planet's rising temperatures.

Contrary to popular belief, many types of wrapping paper are not recyclable because of their shiny plastic coating. Repurposing old paper is a simple, cost-effective solution to reduce the amount of unnecessary waste from store-bought gift wrap.

Save money by getting creative the next time you need to wrap a gift. Old calendars, magazines, and newspapers make great DIY wrapping.

Repurposing old items and decreasing the amount you shop helps to reduce your negative environmental impact over time. If you're looking for other ways to recycle unwanted products in your home, consider sending items to organizations dedicated to sustainability, such as For Days, ThredUP, and Got Sneakers.

"Another hack for calendars is to buy a bunch of inexpensive frames, frame a bunch of the pictures you liked from last year, and put them in places like guest rooms, hallways, etc," suggested one user.

"I did this when I was a kid!! I had about 8 of them hanging up on my bedroom door and wall," responded another Redditor.

