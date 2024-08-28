Crafter sparks inspiration with simple, frugal gift-wrapping hack: 'Love how this looks'

Repurposing old paper, such as newspapers, magazines, old calendars, or sheet music, is a simple way to save money on gift wrap.

Wrapping paper has a significant environmental impact. However, there are simple ways you can rethink your gift-wrapping for the benefit of the planet.

A crafter sparked interest in Reddit's r/ZeroWaste after sharing their frugal, eco-friendly wrapping paper hack.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I always wrap gifts using old sheet music and tape repurposed from other packaging!" wrote the Redditor who shared the post.

Redditors loved the look of the sheet music as gift wrap and were eager to try it at home.

"Love how this looks," responded one user.

"I love it too," commented another Redditor. "I'm a big fan of using what you have [on] hand as wrapping, I tend to use old road maps and pages from atlases and fabric."

Similarly, an Instagram video showed how another crafter uses silk scarves as an alternative to disposable gift wrapping. Commenters agreed the scarves were not only a beautiful way to wrap presents but also a great way to give two gifts in one.

Repurposing old paper, such as newspapers, magazines, old calendars, or sheet music, is a simple way to save money on gift wrap. It's also a great way to reduce waste and minimize your environmental footprint.

In the U.S. alone, 2.3 million pounds of wrapping paper ends up in landfills, where it releases pollutants that contribute to rising global temperatures.

On top of that, shiny wrapping paper that is decorated with glitter is even more harmful to the environment because it cannot break down, according to an article published in All Things Supply Chain. This type of wrapping paper contains toxic chemicals and can leach microplastics into the environment.

Another way you can reduce your environmental impact is by supporting organizations that are dedicated to sustainability. After decluttering your home, consider sending your unwanted items to For Days, ThredUp, or GotSneakers, which are all organizations that repurpose old clothes and shoes.

Redditors continued to discuss the genius gift-wrapping hack.

"Good idea," wrote one user. "I use paper packaging from parcels and just stamp images/words onto it using some inks and stamps that I already had."

