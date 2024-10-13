Shopper surprised after discovering logo on kitchen appliance at local thrift store: 'The first one I picked up'

"Still probably the best pan I own."

The subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls is full of people sharing their unearthed gems, and a recent post was no different as one happy thrifter shared their success at a local thrift store.

The OP shared that they had gone to the thrift store in search of a new frying pan and couldn't believe their luck. "The first one I picked up," they wrote above a picture of an All-Clad frying pan in pristine condition.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This high-end kitchenware, which can cost over $100 new, was picked up at the thrift store for just $7, providing the OP with a high-quality product that will last at a bargain price.

One of the biggest benefits of thrifting is the ability to find high-quality products at just a fraction of the original cost, helping you save money on items you need. Thrift stores are a great place to find furniture, kitchenware, books, and clothes, and sometimes you can get lucky and find some rare and valuable treasures.



The popularity of thrift stores has risen in recent years due to the cost of living crisis and people becoming more conscious about the purchases they make, especially among people shopping for clothes who want an affordable and sustainable alternative to fast fashion.

Shopping at thrift stores also has many other benefits. Several charitable organizations operate thrift stores, which means that the money you spend could go towards a good cause and support people in the local community. Buying secondhand also extends the life of these products, keeping items out of the landfill.

The OP received a few comments from their fellow thrifting enthusiasts who were delighted at the find.

"I thrifted an all clad too! Not in exactly the same sparkling condition but its still probably the best pan I own," wrote one commenter.

"This $7 beauty will serve you well," exclaimed another.

