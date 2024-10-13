  • Home Home

Shopper surprised after discovering logo on kitchen appliance at local thrift store: 'The first one I picked up'

"Still probably the best pan I own."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"Still probably the best pan I own."

Photo Credit: iStock

The subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls is full of people sharing their unearthed gems, and a recent post was no different as one happy thrifter shared their success at a local thrift store. 

The OP shared that they had gone to the thrift store in search of a new frying pan and couldn't believe their luck. "The first one I picked up," they wrote above a picture of an All-Clad frying pan in pristine condition. 

"Still probably the best pan I own."
Photo Credit: Reddit

This high-end kitchenware, which can cost over $100 new, was picked up at the thrift store for just $7, providing the OP with a high-quality product that will last at a bargain price. 

One of the biggest benefits of thrifting is the ability to find high-quality products at just a fraction of the original cost, helping you save money on items you need. Thrift stores are a great place to find furniture, kitchenware, books, and clothes, and sometimes you can get lucky and find some rare and valuable treasures.


💡Make money recycling your old stuff


Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered.

Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags.

GET PAID

Trashie | Take Back Bag

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

The popularity of thrift stores has risen in recent years due to the cost of living crisis and people becoming more conscious about the purchases they make, especially among people shopping for clothes who want an affordable and sustainable alternative to fast fashion.

Shopping at thrift stores also has many other benefits. Several charitable organizations operate thrift stores, which means that the money you spend could go towards a good cause and support people in the local community. Buying secondhand also extends the life of these products, keeping items out of the landfill.

Watch now: How did Hurricane Helene wreak havoc so far inland?

The OP received a few comments from their fellow thrifting enthusiasts who were delighted at the find. 

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🔘 Cheaper clothes 🤑

🔘 Trendier items 😎

🔘 Reduced environmental impact 🌎

🔘 I don't thrift 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"I thrifted an all clad too! Not in exactly the same sparkling condition but its still probably the best pan I own," wrote one commenter

"This $7 beauty will serve you well," exclaimed another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x