Shopper stunned after reading tag on high-end cookware found at local thrift store: ‘Don’t turn your back on it’

It’s been given new life, allowing one lucky thrifter to save big on an everyday necessity.

Bargain hunters, prepare to turn green with envy.

A lucky Reddit user recently took to r/ThriftStoreHauls to share a photo of a heart-shaped Dutch oven from French brand Le Creuset, purchased for a fraction of its original price at a local thrift store. Commenters drooled over getting the enameled cast iron cooker, which retails for $165, for just $4.98.

Photo Credit: Reddit

“Found at my local thrift store!” the Reddit user exclaimed.

As evidenced by the flurry of excited responses, this thrifting victory is as rare as it is impressive. Beyond cute designs, Le Creuset is known for exceptional quality and versatility. This type of long-lasting product is exactly what thrifters dream of spotting on secondhand shelves.

From Dutch ovens to books to clothes, choosing pre-loved goods provides feel-good moments for the environment, too. For example, if every consumer bought just one secondhand garment in place of a new one, it wouldn’t just save each consumer a few Hamiltons — it would reduce over two billion pounds of carbon pollution. That’s the equivalent of removing 76 million cars from the road for a day, according to the secondhand clothing brand thredUP.

The pristine Dutch oven easily could have ended up in a landfill. Instead, because of a charitable move by its original owner, it’s been given new life, allowing one lucky thrifter to save big on an everyday necessity.

Just think of all the savings that could be had (the TCD Guide projects at least $75 in savings per year on clothes alone) — and all the landfills that would never exist — if every consumer took advantage of thrift stores.

Commenters echoed the sweet satisfaction of big savings. Many emphasized that an expensive Le Creuset is a rarity on secondhand shelves.

“I saw some Le Creuset dutch ovens at TJ Maxx today and drooled,” one commenter said. “Then I saw the price of $200 and decided the Staub dutch ovens for $45 were not a bad price.”

Others playfully warned against letting go of such a deal: “I had this one!! It was stolen at a potluck!! I’m not even kidding!! Don’t turn your back on it!!”

Next time you pass a thrift store, consider stopping inside. You never know what treasures you’ll take home.

