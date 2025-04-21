Home maintenance expert reveals easy tip to save on electric bills: 'This idea is genius'

"I didn't know you were even supposed to do this."

There are all kinds of influencers on social media these days, but some are more helpful than others. One popular Instagrammer has been showing followers how to keep every part of their homes maintained with easy-to-follow instructions.

The scoop

Kyshawn Lane (@weeklyhomecheck) is well known on Instagram and TikTok, helping nearly 2 million followers with home tasks. In one clip, Kyshawn shows a surprisingly simple way to keep your air conditioner running at its coolest. The video focuses on a central HVAC system, but keeping the coils and filters clean can be helpful for any AC unit.

@weeklyhomecheck Week 13: Clean Your HVAC Condenser Coils Your AC works hard—help it run smoother (and cheaper!) by cleaning the condenser coils. It's easier than you think: ✔ Turn off the power – Always shut it down before starting any cleaning. ✔ Clear debris – Remove leaves, dirt, and grass clippings around the unit. ✔ Spray the coils – Use a coil cleaner or hose with light pressure to rinse off grime. ➡️ Follow for more weekly home tips to stay organized all year long! 📩 Sign up for my weekly home maintenance reminders delivered to your inbox! ♬ original sound - 🏠 Weekly Home Check

If you want to take on the task of cleaning your unit, all you will need is a screwdriver or drill, a handheld vacuum, or just some elbow grease and condenser cleaner. Start by making sure the power to your HVAC is off at the wall; Kyshawn points out there is usually a box near the unit.

Next, unscrew and remove the top panel, being careful not to detach or damage any wiring. Coils and other parts of these systems can be delicate, so it's best to work slowly. Once you have the top set aside, you should be able to remove any dirt, leaves, and debris from the body of your central air.

After clearing everything out, spray all the coils down with a specialized condenser cleaner that comes in a spray can. Follow the instructions, and once it has worked its magic, gently rinse everything from top to bottom. The creator reminds viewers, "You don't want to use a pressure washer or an intense hose setting; otherwise you can damage the coils."

How it's helping

Tips like this help keep your appliances running at their most efficient levels. This means not only will you save money on bills, but the machines will likely last much longer than neglected units.

According to one HVAC repair company, "an AC unit that is inspected and tuned up once a year retains 95 percent of its efficiency throughout its service life. If untended, they'll lose an average of 5 percent of their efficiency every year. This yearly reduction means that a 20 SEER air conditioning system can be reduced to a 15 SEER system in just four years if it is not maintained."

Yearly maintenance, even DIY maintenance, can greatly extend the life of your air conditioner, saving you money in the long run and on your monthly bills.

Increasing efficiency can also lower your pollution footprint, making your home a little kinder to the planet. Other changes you can make include upgrading to smart appliances, installing solar panels, and, on the lower-effort front, simply unplugging items you aren't using.

What everyone's saying

Homeowners in the comments were thrilled to learn this easy way to increase the efficiency of their HVAC systems.

"I didn't know you were even supposed to do this," wrote one person.

Someone else was thankful for Kyshawn's style: "You seem so kind and patient, and this idea is genius, of weekly things to do around my home."

However, a repair professional in the comments warned, "As an HVAC tech, if you aren't confident in doing this, please don't make yourself do it. It's not worth the chance of damaging it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



