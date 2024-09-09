Home maintenance expert demonstrates how to clean little-known area that could be impacting your energy bill: 'I appreciate this'

Keeping your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system clean will keep it operating efficiently, saving you money on your energy bills.

Maintaining a home is a never-ending series of tasks, but there are some very helpful folks on the internet who are trying to make it a bit more manageable.

The scoop

Kyshawn (@weeklyhomecheck) is a homeowner and influencer who shares weekly tasks for how to keep your house in tip-top shape. He has shown his 1.5 million followers how to clean their garbage disposals and hardwood floors and maintain their dryers. In one clip, he details how to clean air vents throughout your home.

If you have an HVAC or central air system, you will likely have air vents throughout your home in the ceiling, the floor, or along the wall. These vents circulating air around your home can get clogged with dust and other debris. Kyshawn explains that to clean your vents, start by turning off your system, then remove your vent covers — some will require a screwdriver.

Once you have removed your vent covers, use a microfiber cloth to wipe off any dust. If you want to give them an extra clean, you can scrub them down with some soap and water using a soft-bristled brush. While your vent covers are drying, use a vacuum to clean out the air ducts. Replace all the covers once they have dried completely.

One final step to take before you turn your HVAC system back on is to change your air filter. Kyshawn recommends cleaning your vents every six months to keep your system running efficiently and to improve your home's air quality.

How it's working

Keeping your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system clean will keep it operating efficiently, saving you money on your energy bills. In fact, maintaining all your appliances can help you save money. Cleaning your refrigerator coils is another often-forgotten task that can make a big dent in your bill.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that air conditioning accounts for 17% of your home energy use. The average American household spends about $300 annually cooling their home.

Some low-cost ways to lower your energy bill include using automation with smart bulbs and thermostats as well as taking steps to weatherize your home. Sealing up leaky doors and windows can keep warm air out during the summer. You can also turn to old-school tools such as a fan to help circulate air to keep your home cool.

What people are saying

Kyshawn's followers are always appreciative of his helpful tips.

"I bought my house last year and quickly discovered that the previous tenants had been dropping cigarette butts into the vents," one person said. "My house smells much better since I cleaned the vents."

Someone else commented: "You think of everything! I appreciate this account so much."

"I cleaned the ones in my classroom yesterday," a teacher wrote. "Hopefully less allergies for me and the kiddos."

