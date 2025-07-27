Homeowner questions hype around popular kitchen appliance: 'That much better?'

More people are questioning whether electric appliances are worth choosing over their gas-powered counterparts.

"Is induction that much better?" one Redditor asked, curious about whether switching to an induction cooktop was truly the better option.

In their post, the homeowner explained their current setup: a gas-powered stove and heating system, with electricity sourced mostly from coal and gas. "I don't have any respiratory issues yet," they noted.

While induction cooking doesn't magically eliminate environmental concerns, experts agree that it offers health and efficiency advantages.

According to a study by the Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, burning gas indoors can release nitrogen dioxide and other pollutants that may worsen asthma and other respiratory symptoms, especially in children.

Induction ranges, however, don't produce toxic gases, making them a cleaner option for home cooking.

Unlike gas stoves, which lose much of their heat to the surrounding air, induction transfers energy directly to cookware. This makes the devices more energy-efficient than traditional electric or gas models, which can help lower utility bills over time.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners may qualify for federal incentives that make upgrading to induction more affordable. Switching can improve indoor air quality and lower your household's environmental impact.

Redditors provided positive feedback about induction cooking. "It's like cooking with magic," one user said. "Very precise and instant temperature control makes restaurant quality very easy to obtain."

Another commenter pointed out its efficiency benefits: "Cleaner air indoors, safer and easier to use, less waste heat (if you get hot summers, that is a big thing), super easy to clean."

"I second all the induction positives noted here, but there's also the added benefit that if you accidentally leave a 'burner' on when you take away the pan, exactly nothing happens," someone else added. "No heat, no nothing, just a blinking light. Not true if you leave the pan there, but I do frequently forget to turn ours off when I'm done."

