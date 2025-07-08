Soon-to-be mom shares the major safety upgrade she made for her growing family: 'Really important … from a health perspective'

Bringing a new family member home comes with plenty to prepare for, and safety is high on that list. One soon-to-be mom just revealed a game-changing home upgrade that's set to make a huge difference from a health perspective.

In a video shared on the Instagram page of Rewiring America (@rewiringamerica), the expectant mom explained that they had recently upgraded to an induction stove after their gas oven died.

The upgrade came with a number of benefits, including how easy it is to clean, good temperature control, and, most importantly, increased safety. "Induction was really important to us from a health perspective," she says.

This is because induction stoves don't emit heat in the same way as traditional cooktops, reducing the risk of burns. Induction stoves also don't emit harmful pollution into the home, making them a much safer option.

In addition, induction stoves cook faster and are more cost-effective than traditional gas or electric ovens. People can take advantage of tax incentives and rebates to get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, making upgrading your stove an affordable option.

For those living in rented accommodation or for people who don't want a major kitchen upgrade, a plug-in induction burner is an excellent alternative. These portable stoves are relatively cheap, starting at just $50, and can go a long way toward making your cooking more efficient and safer. Rewiring America has a handy tool that helps you figure out how much you could save on home upgrades with the IRA.

The IRA, however, might not be around forever, as President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to get rid of the subsidies, although ultimately this would require an act of Congress. Making use of the incentives and rebates sooner rather than later could help you save a lot of money before it's too late.

Reducing household pollution is good for your health and the planet. Studies have shown that gas stoves can expose people to levels of certain harmful gases exceeding their safe limits, which can adversely affect people's health, especially children and those with respiratory issues, per PSE.

