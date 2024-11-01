The government will soon pay you $840 for this 'remarkable' kitchen upgrade: 'Switching ... is the best thing I did'

This stove upgrade is well worth it, especially since the government will pay you to install it.

Goodbye, gas stove. Hello, induction cooktop. Installing an induction stove is easier than ever, now that the Inflation Reduction Act is offering homeowners rebates on a ton of upgrades, including this essential cooking appliance.

The Inflation Reduction Act is a 2022 law that President Joe Biden called "the largest climate investment in history."

Thanks to the IRA, millions of dollars are available for homeowners to claim toward home upgrades that value sustainability, clean energy, and a greener future. One of those upgrades is an induction stove — and here's why you need it.

Gas stoves are common, but they can be dangerous. They emit harsh pollutants into the air, including nitrogen dioxide, and studies have shown that "exposure that is comparable to that from a gas stove increases the odds of children developing a respiratory illness by about 20%," per Scientific American.

Induction stoves use copper coils that produce heat through electromagnetism — no open flame, no carcinogenic air pollutants. They're safer, faster, and more efficient than their gas counterparts.

Interested in induction? You can get up to $840 in rebates, depending on where you live. Rewiring America has a free incentive calculator to help you figure out just how much you'll save with the IRA's tax incentives and rebates on home upgrades.

If rebates aren't available for you, switching to a portable induction cooktop, such as a Duxtop, is an affordable way to make the change. Not only are these cooktops still safer than gas, but they're also low-cost, convenient, and great for cooking.

One Redditor told the r/Cooking subreddit that "switching to induction is the best thing I did in the kitchen."

The OP said "the benefits FAR outweigh the downsides especially if you enjoy cooking."

"Dealing with fumes and the general level of caution [gas stoves] require with kids in the house is enough to keep me happy with my purchase," they said. "... Without a doubt, the best thing about an induction range is the heat control. ... You can see the difference in each heat setting. It's really remarkable."

