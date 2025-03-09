Home cooks share rave reviews of cutting-edge stovetops after one questions their value: 'I'm never going back'

After their electric range went out of commission, a home cook revealed they were in the market for a new stovetop and were intrigued by a next-gen device skyrocketing in popularity.

"We cracked the glass top of our Frigidaire electric range. … We cook a lot, both baking and stovetop, and need something good," the original poster shared in r/Appliances.

They added that their home was not equipped to handle a gas stovetop — traditionally lauded by professional chefs. However, that perception is changing as induction stoves take center stage. For one, induction stoves result in faster cooking times, as they heat much more evenly and efficiently than gas, with 85% to 90% of the heat directly going toward the food.

Induction ranges also don't spew asthma-linked gases directly into your home, and they only generate heat by interacting with compatible pots and pans. These factors make induction cooktops much safer for families with children. Despite these perks, one issue was holding the OP back from buying induction.

"Looking at inductions they are 2x the cost of electric. In your experience, has it been worth the cost?" they asked. Commenters overwhelmingly replied with a resounding yes.

"I have a high end induction stove that we got on sale. I'm never going back to a regular stove," one person shared. "Clean up is SOOOOOOO fast now. Yes I had to buy new pans. But totally worth it."

"Yes! Highs are hotter, and faster. Lows are lower, and more gentle. Plus, the kitchen isn't hot anymore. It's a pleasure to cook on," another said, highlighting how induction stovetops can help prevent your cooling unit from working overtime and raising your electric bill.

For those who want to try out induction cooking before committing to a full range, an individual burner is an affordable option (and great for renters). If you're ready to make the leap, though, you may qualify for up to 30% off the cost of a range under the Inflation Reduction Act.

There are many excellent induction stovetops on the market, but brands like Copper can help ensure your family has several warm meals in the event of storm-fueled grid outages, thanks to its battery equipment. The New York Times went so far as to call Copper's ranges "the holy grail of induction."

Buying now could save you a significant chunk of change in the long run, too, as the future of the IRA is uncertain. President Donald Trump has said he is locked in on rolling back the program's subsidies, and Congress could act to support those plans.

"Went with induction about 15 years ago. I will NEVER have anything else. NEVER!" a third commenter affirmed.

"Absolutely," a fourth agreed.

