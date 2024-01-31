Bride-to-be shares stunning photo after discovering wedding gown in ‘pristine condition’ at local thrift store: ‘It’s perfection’

“That dress looks like it was made for you!”

Thrift shopping is a fun and cost-effective way to be good to the planet. Shopping vintage and secondhand also gives you the chance to strike gold.

One shopper found her dream wedding dress for a fraction of the price of a typical dress.

This bride-to-be took to Reddit to show off her incredible find. In the two photos posted to r/ThriftStoreHauls, the bride can be seen in a lovely white 70’s-style long-sleeve wedding dress. The caption reads, “scored my dream 70’s wedding dress for $24!!!! fits like a glove and is in pristine condition.”

The average wedding dress costs $1,900 according to wedding website The Knot, making this dress nearly a 99% discount. While weddings are a joyful occasion, they are also very expensive, so taking to the thrift store is a great way to cut costs and be a little friendlier to the planet. Thankfully, there is a robust secondhand market for wedding dresses since most are worn only one time.

Thrifting has become a very popular way to get affordable, quality clothes. The average person can save nearly $100 a year shopping secondhand.

An added benefit of secondhand shopping is reducing waste from the fashion industry. Euronews reported, “The fashion industry is responsible for more than 10 percent of carbon emissions and consumes approximately [110 million tons] of oil every year.”

It has also become easier than ever to shop secondhand with websites like Poshmark and thredUP. Some companies are also making browser extensions to help find thrifted alternatives to new items.

The comments section was full of positive thoughts and affirmations. One person wrote, “That dress looks like it was made for you! Beautiful! Congratulations on your find and enjoy.”

Another commented, “Wow! It’s perfection and has been waiting all these years for someone else to wear it!”

