Home expert shares unbelievable tour of 3D-printed duplex built in just 17 days: 'This is genuinely the future'

Take a tour of an unbelievable 3D-printed home in Sydney — a home that took only 17 days to build.

Nic Farrell (@thiccnicc100), a TikToker from Australia, shared a video of the incredible home, made from 3D-printed materials. "My goodness, guys, check out this 3D-printed concrete home in Cronulla, Sydney," he said.

The video takes us on a tour of the home's interior. The white, concrete walls have an intricate curved pattern. Up close, the walls have the same ripple-layer look of small plastic 3D-printed materials, but with concrete, the walls are strong, and Nic explained that you can smooth over them if you wish.

"You would not think this was made from a 3D printer," he said.

"This duplex only took 17 days to print out," he added. That is much shorter than the average time in the U.S., where it takes over seven months to complete a home.

"This is genuinely the future," Nic said.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development found that 23 out of every 10,000 Americans experienced homelessness, equating to approximately 771,480 people. In the world, the number is estimated to be as high as 150 million. Due to the speed and cost-effectiveness of 3D-printing homes, these types of homes could help provide affordable housing in the U.S. and around the world.

While concrete contributes to 8% of planet-warming pollution, bio-based alternatives could provide a cheap alternative that is "100% renewable." 3D-printed homes are found to be more energy-efficient, saving homeowners on their energy bills. These homes are also strong and sturdy enough to handle all types of conditions, including hurricanes, as one TikToker showed.

Even big brands such as Starbucks and Walmart are experimenting with 3D-printed stores.

Some commenters were worried about the price of the 3D-printed home being the same. According to Nic, the price is the same as that of a house made by traditional means.

"The price being the same doesn't sound like good news?" one commenter wrote.

According to Texas A&M University, 3D-printed homes could be 10-15% cheaper than traditional homes, due to "reduced labor and material costs." A 2018 study from IOP Science found that the savings could be as high as 35%. These cheaper alternatives can help solve housing crises and lead to financial savings for homeowners.

Other commenters were worried about the cleaning involved with the ripples on the walls.

"That would be a nightmare to clean," one wrote. "Imagine how much dust sits on those grooves." However, Nic did say in the video that the grooves can be smoothed over. Also, another TikToker debunked the myth in a video showing dust collection on a standard smooth wall and the 3D-printed wall.

"The government should have no problems with the housing crisis yes?" another commenter wrote. "Start pumping them out champ."

