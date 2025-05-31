3D-printed homeowner debunks common myths about next-gen housing: 'The big bad wolf will not come and blow my house away'

"This concept has always been dope to me!"

Clearly proud of their 3D-printed home, TikToker Dani (@life_0f_dani) posted a video in which they showed off the home and explained how, just because it's a new technology and a new homebuilding technique, it's not worse than traditional methods. In fact, Dani believes it's better.

3D-printing has slowly been catching on as a generally faster and cheaper way to build homes, but some people have their doubts, which Dani hopes to debunk.

Right off the bat, Dani states, "I live in a 3D-printed home and the Big Bad Wolf will not come and blow my house away."

Dani goes on to show images of other homes being built in their neighborhood with wood frames, pointing out that houses made of wood are routinely destroyed by extreme weather, only to be rebuilt with wood once again.

"My 3D home requires no wood for the structure since they use a specific concrete mix that is durable and unique for homebuilding," Dani goes on to say, "especially withstanding natural disasters, much better than a traditionally built home."

Dani may have a point. Last year, a massive 3D printer was used to construct a two-story house in Houston, and the builder said it can withstand a hurricane and other powerful storms. A 3D-printed home in Guatemala is reportedly resistant to earthquakes.

It should be pointed out that the giant 3D printers only build the basic structure of these homes. Crews are still needed to install the roof, doors, and windows, along with the finishing touches. But they reduce labor costs and can be used to create both luxury homes and affordable housing. The cost of materials is also significantly lower compared to traditional building methods.

Traditional methods also use a lot of wood that requires the removal of carbon-capturing trees, along with concrete, the production of which is very heat-intensive and creates a lot of carbon pollution, which contributes to the overheating of the planet.

While 3D-printed houses are built using a concrete-like mixture, builders are experimenting with more sustainable materials.

"This concept has always been dope to me!" one person said about the video. "Thanks for clarifying!"

Another commented, "Your home is awesome. [Someday] I wanna have a 3D printed home."

