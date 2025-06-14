Homeowner debunks common myth about 3D-printed homes: 'Even if it looks rough'

These houses are becoming more popular in the world of construction, and they offer a range of benefits.

Homeowner 3dprintedhouselifestyle (@3dprintedhouselifestyle) posted a TikTok video demonstrating how their 3D-printed home is not as dusty as commonly thought.

"Dust has nowhere to hide," they noted.

While regular drywall has tiny pores that trap dust and quickly get dirty, 3D-printed houses are constructed with dense, smooth concrete that the dust does not easily adhere to, resulting in generally cleaner walls.

Since the 3D-printed walls have ridges, it is often assumed that they collect dust, but this TikToker dispelled that myth. She wiped her 3D-printed walls and her traditional drywalls and showed that the 3D-printed walls collect less dust because they are poreless, so there is nothing for the dust to adhere to.

3D-printed houses are becoming more popular in construction, offering a range of benefits.

For one, the construction speed is much faster, which can reduce the overall time to construct a house. An average-sized traditionally constructed home may take months to complete, but a 3D-printed home can be ready in just a few weeks or days. This reduced timeline makes housing more accessible in terms of time and labor costs, making these homes more affordable.

3D-printed homes also have environmental benefits. They often use eco-friendly materials and incorporate energy-efficient features such as solar panels.

The process of 3D printing also minimizes the waste of construction materials, as it allows for a more precise construction process.

As 3D-printed homes become more common, they are being considered a promising way to help alleviate the housing crisis and environmental challenges of traditional construction, offering a faster, cheaper, and more sustainable option.

Though there were a few skeptics about the 3D-printed walls and process, many of the viewers of the TikTok video were excited about the advantages.

"There's way less for dust to stick to, even if it looks rough," one commenter explained.

"It's modern and 3D printing is cool," another TikToker remarked.

The original poster put it simply: "Cleaner walls, cooler vibes!"

