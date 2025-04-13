  • Business Business

Contractor unveils 3D-printed home designed to tackle a growing crisis: 'It's … a radical change into the way homes have been built'

by Robert Crow
"It can't get much better than that."

Photo Credit: iStock

The first 3D-printed home in Ohio's capital city has local residents and officials excited about what it could mean for the future of affordable housing.

WBNS 10TV shows the home under construction in the Linden neighborhood. In the clip, a giant 3D printer pushes out a concrete mix, creating layers that will form the frame of the house.

It's the first-of-its-kind house in Columbus, and it's common for small crowds to gather and watch the process unfold.

"For them to pick Columbus to do it, it can't get much better than that," one neighbor who lives across the street said.

Just like much of the United States, Columbus is looking for ways to create more affordable housing. Redfin data shows that, over the past five years, the median sales price for a Columbus house has shot up nearly 50%. And the number of unhoused people in Columbus reached all-time highs in 2023 and 2024.

3D printing could help with that. Upfront costs are high; contractor Mayo Makinde told WOSU Public Media that the printer alone costs roughly $1 million. But the materials for the 850-square-foot home in Columbus will cost only $30,000.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

In Wapakoneta, about 90 miles northwest of Columbus, builders in 2024 completed the state's first 3D-printed home. Including materials and labor costs, the home was constructed for about 20% less per square foot than a traditionally built home.

This new method of 3D printing homes has gained popularity in recent years. Last year, Los Angeles welcomed its first 3D-printed "net-zero" home. In the Netherlands, "habitable boulders" are showing some of the limits that can be pushed with 3D-printed homes.

This construction method also is more efficient than standard homebuilding and uses less materials, which is good news from an environmental standpoint. The United Nations estimates that buildings and construction are responsible for an eye-popping 37% of global heat-trapping gas pollution.

"It's … a radical change into the way homes have been built," Makinde said.

Would you trust a home built by a 3D-printing robot?

For sure 👍

Only if it was cheaper 💸

Only if it was faster 🦾

No way 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

