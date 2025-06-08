Homeowner shares unbelievable energy bill after moving into ultra-efficient 3D-printed home: 'It's honestly been so great to live in this home'

"When I lived in an apartment, it was not like this."

Wouldn't we all love not having an energy bill to pay in today's economy?

Well, that's exactly what TikTok user daniglaeze (@life_0f_dani) is experiencing after moving into an incredible new, state-of-the-art home.

Dani is a TikTok content creator who is known for living in a 3D-printed house. The Texas resident revealed in a video that, thanks to solar power and the efficiency of her new home, she had to pay nothing on her electric bill.

"I have the cheapest energy bill that I've had in my entire life," Dani explains. "We don't have to use as much energy because our home is so efficient."

The emergence of 3D-printed homes has shaken up the real estate world because of their affordability, efficiency, and safety. The production of these homes is great for preserving natural resources like wood, metal, and other common building materials.

Not only is Dani saving money every month on her energy bill, but she is also in a home that is designed to be more resilient to climate-induced disasters. 3D-printed homes are fire-resistant with a strong foundation that can stand up against heavy winds and rain.

Dani's use of solar panels is the ultimate energy bill hack, as it can bring energy costs down to near zero, even if you live in a standard home.

If you're looking to switch to solar, EnergySage's free service makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers. You could save up to $10,000 on solar installations using this service. If leasing is more your style, check out Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program, which will install panels on your home with no down payment and help you benefit from solar power.

With the combination of solar panels and energy-efficient homes like the one Dani lives in, you, too, can experience an energy bill-free lifestyle. "It's honestly been so great to live in this home," Dani says. "... When I lived in an apartment, it was not like this."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



