Starbucks shares behind-the-scenes look at first 3D-printed store in US — here's how it could set new standard

Interesting Engineering and NewsNation shared behind-the-scenes looks at the construction of the first-ever 3D-printed Starbucks location in the United States.

According to Interesting Engineering, the new store in Brownsville, Texas, involves no drywall or beams. Using 3D-printed concrete eliminated the need for scaffolding and cut down on overall construction waste. NewsNation shared a time-lapse video.

Starbucks opened its first 3D-printed store in Brownsville, Texas, where a computer-controlled robotic arm did most of the building. pic.twitter.com/nPiqNtviAN — NewsNation (@NewsNation) April 30, 2025

The 1,400-square-foot retail unit wasn't designed to be your typical Starbucks, either. The store was developed by the German company PERI 3D for optimal speed and efficiency, reported Interesting Engineering in late April.

PERI 3D has executed 15 other projects, including multiple residential buildings in Europe. The printed construction method has been gaining traction as a promising option in many places, including Texas and Oklahoma. USA Today noted in its coverage of the Starbucks opening that another company, Alquist 3D, designed a similarly constructed Walmart location in Tennessee last year.

The technology is understood to greatly reduce the waste produced in the building process, as materials don't need to be cut and beams aren't needed for structure. 3D printing can also reduce a project's emissions by lowering labor hours as well as the number of vehicles and heavy machines on job sites.

For Starbucks, the tech could represent an opportunity to reduce its environmental footprint. While the company has made some strides in this area, it still has a long way to go. Even some of their past green initiatives — such as their recycling program — haven't had the kind of positive impacts they've claimed.

The benefit of many eco-conscious innovations is that they can also cut production costs — that's potentially another motivation for the coffee giant.

USA Today reported that the Brownsville coffee shop was set to open in May. While the future of 3D-printed stores is still unfolding, Starbucks could already be reducing the construction waste it generates. And it could help to normalize this eco-conscious innovation for consumers at the same time, possibly setting new standards and practices for cleaner, greener retail builds.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.