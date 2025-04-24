Onlooker sparks disbelief after sharing photo of strange-looking yacht: 'I honestly thought that I was looking at an AI image'

"God, that must be a nightmare for the crew."

A massive yacht, identified as the Artefact, posted to r/Yachts shocked dozens of Redditors as they speculated on the difficulties that the vessel causes for its crew.

"I honestly thought that I was looking at an AI image, but the yacht seems to exist!" one commenter wrote in disbelief over the many levels stacked onto the boat.

The sheer size of the vessel is said to be problematic for the crew for many reasons. As an article posted in the comment section specified, "Everyone says they want the minimum of crew, but they don't design the boat for it."

An engineer chimed in that the design of the massive boat means that the crew will be endlessly working to accommodate the size. The design of the boat has a lack of clean and clear lines, meaning it doubles the cleaning time for the crew.

Another negative of the size of the yacht is that it requires copious amounts of energy to run, which contributes to the already detrimental impact that superyachts have on the environment.

Oxfam estimated the average carbon emissions of a superyacht like this at 5,672 tonnes (6,252 tons) per year. The charity added that the average person would take 860 years to emit the same amount of the planet-warming gas.

Some superyachts emit more carbon than many small countries.

Private jets and yachts result in some of the largest amounts of environmental pollution, yet they are enjoyed by a very small percentage of the population. As Oxfam stated, "The superyacht and private jet emissions of the super-rich are worsening the climate crisis." Meanwhile, "the global working class, who have the lowest emissions, face the worst of the crisis."

Some of the negative impacts from these superyachts include habitat destruction through anchoring and mooring, oil spills, water and air pollution, and plastic waste. These factors all disproportionately affect working people across the globe.

Solutions that are being considered by politicians and promoted by climate activists include taxing super vessels like these.

Redditors overwhelmingly disliked the yacht's design.

"God, that must be a nightmare for the crew," wrote one user.

