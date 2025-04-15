Photos of Mark Zuckerberg's extravagant $500 million superyacht spark outrage at coastal dock: 'Sink these things'

The 387-foot yacht reportedly burned over $158,000 worth of fuel in just two short months.

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is known for many things, and now his megayacht can be added to that list, as a Reddit post featuring the boat in Florida proved.

When one person spotted a large yacht off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, they shared a photo to r/Yachts.

"Wife doesn't believe anyone will be able to identify this yacht," the poster said above a photo of a large dark blue and white yacht in the Atlantic Ocean.

Several Redditors identified it as Mark Zuckerberg's superyacht Launchpad. The 387-foot yacht reportedly burned over $158,000 worth of fuel in just two short months.

In 2019, billionaires such as Zuckerberg were responsible for more carbon pollution than 66% of individuals worldwide, per Oxfam. Their use of private jets and yachts and their investments in polluting companies make billionaires mega-emitters.

Ironically, Zuckerberg markets himself as a climate advocate and in 2021 invested $10 million with Dr. Priscilla Chan to support decarbonization efforts by Breakthrough Energy Fellows. The goal of this scientist-run organization is to reduce carbon dioxide pollution by 500 million tons annually by 2050.

"Climate change is one of the most urgent challenges of our time, and we're hopeful that supporting leading scientists and entrepreneurs to bring their inventions from the lab to broad scale will accelerate the pace of advancements and the move towards a clean energy future," Zuckerberg and Chan said.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg's superyacht pollutes as much as 630 cars, per Voz. It has four diesel engines, each one requiring an estimated 291 gallons of diesel fuel an hour. The overwhelming amount of pollution from this yacht is shocking on its own, but Zuckerberg is not the only superyacht owner.

Oxfam reported that a study of 23 billionaire-owned superyachts showed that the carbon output of each was 5,672 tonnes (6,252 tons) per year, which is equal to 860 years' worth of pollution from the average person.

Redditors were enraged at the sight and statistics of Zuckerberg's yacht, calling him out for his hypocrisy.

"The dude who is preaching and moralizing about everyone's responsibility to save the climate, save the planet!" one commenter wrote.

Another said: "Seriously. If you want to change the world, then sink these things."

