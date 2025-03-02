Study reveals surprising reason behind soaring number of private jet flights: 'Only one plausible reason'

A recent study is showing just how big a problem private jets are for the environment. The worst part? Their use is increasing.

The study examined 19 million private flights between 2019 and 2023, revealing a 46% rise in pollution during that period. This included 15.6 million metric tons of direct carbon emissions in 2023, compared to 10.7 million metric tons in 2019. Other studies corroborate these results over the same period.

"There's only one plausible reason for that: 'empty legs'," said researcher Frederic Rudolph in response to the findings. He's referring to flights without passengers: These exist because many private flights are one-way, and the planes need to return to home base.

Private air travel is notoriously bad for the environment. We've seen data tracking celebrity use of private jets, indicating their growing use. America is far and away the biggest home for private jets, though tax havens abroad also encourage their usage.

"We have seen a constant increase, suggesting that wealth growth is the main driver," said report co-author Stefan Gössling. Reddit comments on the study tended to agree and were frank about the state of affairs.

"Unfortunately, the regular person recycling and trying to be as eco as possible is destroyed by the greed of the rich who will never renounce nothing from their beautiful daily lives in order to make the lives of others better," said the top commenter. "They just want everything for them, the rest can die off."

"Our world bends to the will of the wealthiest, as economies and societies labor not for the many, but for the few who hoard the means of survival itself," said another. "These are the new kings or queens that feast while the peasants (that's you) break their backs in the fields (or destroy their health with stationary and stressful office jobs)."

