Onlooker shares unbelievable video of massive yacht parked at local dock: 'That boat could fund the ... public school system for a year'

Onlooker shares unbelievable video of massive yacht parked at local dock

by Lettecha Johnson
The Attessa ranks No. 333 among the world’s largest yachts.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While standing at a dock in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, a Redditor captured a video of not just any yacht but the superyacht Attessa III. The massive vessel is "the 43rd-largest yacht built by Feadship."

So what does one get from such a massive superyacht? As many as 10 guests can enjoy accommodations along with 15 crew members. However, powering such a massive ship through the water requires a great deal of energy, so it's no surprise it carries 140,000 liters (37,000 gallons) of fuel. 

Superyacht Attessa III is in North Van
byu/PiiiRKO invancouver

Just like road and air vehicles, maritime vehicles produce polluting heat-trapping pollution that can hurt local wildlife and do so in substantial amounts. According to the Guardian, "owning a megayacht is the most polluting activity a single person can possibly engage in, as projected stats from the Eclipse prove." 

The Conversation estimated that the famous superyacht, the Eclipse, owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich, accounted for at least two-thirds of the 33,859 tons of carbon dioxide pollution the mogul's activities produced in 2018.

One doesn't need to be at sea to pollute since the "bulk of these emissions happen whether or not a yacht actually travels anywhere." The harm doesn't just come from fuel exhaust but also trash — one superyacht's dumped waste that washed ashore caused a French mayor to shut the town's beaches down for safety. Some Mediterranean towns have had to clean up oil waste from these ships — a fire hazard — that can happen from accidental leaks. 

These boats roam through the habitats of several marine species. Animals like dolphins and whales rely on sound for navigation and communication. Triplefin larvae use reef sound to direct their nocturnal swimming toward their safe habitats, while bigeye fish communicate with each other through "pop" sounds, per the University of Auckland. Those loud yacht engines and generators can disrupt and overpower these life-sustaining sounds and even cause hearing damage to these creatures.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

However, some efforts for cleaner sailing through electric, hybrid, and solar yachts give hope for more "green" luxury. A patented green methanol fuel cell system is powering one super vessel.

"Some a***** parades around in this but I have to sort my recycling? Makes sense," quipped one annoyed commenter.

Another noted: "That boat could fund the BC public school system for a year."

